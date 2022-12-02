Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.