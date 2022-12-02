Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.21. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 479 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBAR shares. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $651.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.