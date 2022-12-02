Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Bancolombia by 2,317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIB opened at $26.67 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

