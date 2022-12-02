Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,522 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 15.3% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $162.70 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

