Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 208,659 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 181,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

