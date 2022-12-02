Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,019 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CDLX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

