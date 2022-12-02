Bank of Montreal Can Buys 68,736 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diversey were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

