Bank of Montreal Can Buys 68,736 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diversey were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Diversey Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversey (DSEY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.