Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 202,671 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 202,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of BWC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

