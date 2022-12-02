Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Price Performance

América Móvil Profile

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.