Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.89 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.