Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,018,000 after buying an additional 46,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

