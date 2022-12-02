Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.