Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.60.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

