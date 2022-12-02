Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.79 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

