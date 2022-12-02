Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 781,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Stock Up 5.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Shares of SMAR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

