Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,344 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dril-Quip Price Performance

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $48,151.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock worth $678,412. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Stories

