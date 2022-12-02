Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 56,359 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $113.01 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23.

