Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.84 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 897,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 718,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 68,439 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 626,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 151,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

