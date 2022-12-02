Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.87 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after buying an additional 309,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 362,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.