Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.87 Million Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PureCycle Technologies

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.