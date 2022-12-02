Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 899.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

