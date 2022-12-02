Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.04 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 101,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 over the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

