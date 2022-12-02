Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.