Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

PSLV opened at $7.71 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

