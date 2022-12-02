Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.