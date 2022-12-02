Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.95 Million in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

