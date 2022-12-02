Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 4.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 14.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

