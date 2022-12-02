Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AER opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.