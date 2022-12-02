Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

Iconic Sports Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

