Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NYSE U opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $158.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

