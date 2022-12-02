Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Arconic by 1,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at $7,686,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Down 0.6 %

Arconic stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Arconic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.