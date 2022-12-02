Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,238 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PB opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

