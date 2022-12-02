Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 34,799 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 40,940.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,139,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $10,101,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $7,490,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $41.25 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.