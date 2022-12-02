Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $11,002,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,222,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,368,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

