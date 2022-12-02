Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 634,100 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE ATIP opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.24.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 61.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.