Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

