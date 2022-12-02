Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,301,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of SMIH stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

