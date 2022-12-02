Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 82.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 459.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

