Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,572 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

