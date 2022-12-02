Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,847 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LL Flooring were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $201.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LL Flooring Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.