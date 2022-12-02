Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,047 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $19,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $215.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

