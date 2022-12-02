Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.97 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $310,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of TBCP opened at $10.05 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

