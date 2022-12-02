Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 126.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 373.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.2 %

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.