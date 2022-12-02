Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

