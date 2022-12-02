Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

RPTX opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $23.87.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

