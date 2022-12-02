BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.5 %

BKU opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

