Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.