Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.87. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 168,844 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.