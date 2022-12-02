Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.87. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 168,844 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
