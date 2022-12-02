BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.86, but opened at $190.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.75, with a volume of 922 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.
BeiGene Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.