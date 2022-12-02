BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.86, but opened at $190.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.75, with a volume of 922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

BeiGene Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

