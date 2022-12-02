BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.86, but opened at $190.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.75, with a volume of 922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

BeiGene Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

