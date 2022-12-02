BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Director Pierre Larochelle Sells 35,667 Shares

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) Director Pierre Larochelle sold 35,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.59, for a total transaction of C$448,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,924.73.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE BLU opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -12.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.40.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

